Masters of the Universe Masterverse Snout Spout Arrives from Mattel

Step into the Masterverse with Mattel Creations as they debut their latest Masters of the Universe figure with Snout Sprout

Article Summary New Mattel Masterverse Snout Spout action figure towers at 8 inches tall.

Featuring 32 articulation points and another 5 for the trunk.

Comes with interchangeable accessories: backpack, axe, and water effect.

Exclusive collectible packaging with artwork, available on MattelCreations.

Snout Spout has arrived as the heroic firefighter from the world of the Masters of the Universe joins the Masterverse. Snout Sprout is entirely known for his unique appearance, which features elephant-like qualities, and he has the ability to spray water from his trunk. Well, the beloved Masters of the Universe character is now joining the ranks of Eternia's defenders with Mattel's growing Masterverse line. Releasing exclusively through MattelCreations, Snout Spout comes in at a new oversized size at 8 inches tall, allowing him to tower over his enemies. He will feature 32 points of articulation in his body, with another 5 for his snout. Mattel was sure to pack this Masters of the Universe hero with a removable backpack and axe, along with a unique water blast effect! Masters of the Universe Masterverse collectors are getting a real treat here with special packaging that features some impressive artwork. Fans can bring home this water hero right now from MattelCreations for $33, so get yours today. You Have The Power!

MOTU Masterverse Snout Spout Action Figure from Mattel

"Snout Spout, the Eternian firefighting cyborg, is back and bigger than ever. This oversized Masterverse figure of the heroic firefighter towers over most villains. With a removable water tank and hoses along with his iconic axe, he can douse fires and evil-doers with his water blast effect."

Masters of the Universe® Masterverse Snout Spout™ Action Figure

Stands nearly 8 inches tall

Points of articulation: 32 in the body and 5 in the snout

Comes with removable backpack, belt, hoses, axe, and extra hands and tusks

Figure has special water blast effect and light-pipped eyes

Trifold-card packaging with artwork on both sides

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel. ©2024 Mattel. Currently shipping to US, Australia, UK, Mexico, and Germany. Product packaging is available in English only.

