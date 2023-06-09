Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Vykron Figure Revealed by Mattel

The Masters of the Universe line is rich, full of history, and it all started off as a toy line. This line was a long shot for Mattel back in the day, and it has paid off, and then some, over the decades. As of 2023, it is all about nostalgia, and Masters of the Universe really brings it home for many adult collectors. The Origins line brings those classic designs to life, and the Masterverse line gives updated life to iconic MOTU designs from over time years. Mattel has outdone itself once again as they announce their new Masterverse Vykron figure. Each Masters of the Universe figure has a story, and for Vykron, he was what He-Man could have been as he was the original prototype.

Before the time of Prince Adam, Vykron was a dedicated and deadly warrior that fought in the gladiatorial arena. As he won his battles in the arena, he would claim a trophy, making him even more deadly over his gladiatorial conquest, and Mattel has brought him and all his gear to life. Three versions of Vykron are featured here with Barbarian, Spaceman, and Eagle Tank, all with their own style and weapon set. This is an impressive figure that pays homage to the character that really started it all and will be a release that fans will not want to miss. Masters of the Universe Masterverse fans can pre-order him today for $35, right here, with a late July 2023 release date.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Vykron Figure

"From Eternia's past comes a legendary champion from the gladiator arena – Vykron. He took on all challenges, no matter the foe or terrain. After each victory, Vykron would claim the armor and weapons of his opponents. He would then take the time to master each weapon and their battle techniques, becoming a one-man arsenal in the ring."

"Gladiator Vykron would take his fallen foes' arsenals. We gave this figure Barbarian, Spaceman, and Eagle Tank armors – each with its own set of weapons. Vykron's Barbarian armor is for one fierce hand-to-hand combatant. His battle axe, helmet, and fur cape reflect the origins of this character. The Eagle Tank armor is a beast on the battlefield. With the multiple turrets and battering ram, it makes Vykron virtually unstoppable. The Spaceman suit reflects the armor of Orion from the O.G. Masters collection. The helmet with breathing tubes and jet pack let him take the battle into orbit. Originally created by famed designer Roger Sweet, Vykron evolved into the He-Man we know and love. The packaging gives a nod to the original figure design."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!