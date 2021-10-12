Masters of the Universe Savage He-Man Coming Soon from Mattel

Masters of the Universe: Revelation gave itself quote a bold statement after the disappearance of Skeleton and He-Man at the end of the first episode. However, there is a bigger story at play, and it is up to the heroes of Eternia to bring back the power and magic to the land once again. Mattel has even introduced a new wave of figures for the show with the Masterverse that has been quite popular. It looks like this toy line is about to get an incredible new addition with a figure fans have been waiting for with Savage He-Man. The Power of Grayskull is inside Prince Adam, and without the Power Sword at his side, he is a powerful threat for Skeletor and his minions.

This special Masters of the Universe set will include Savage He-Man and Orko as well as an assortment of accessories to showcase some action. Featuring 30 points of articulation, this figure model is loaded with detail, a 7" height, and is a perfect addition to the Masters of the Universe Revelation line. Savage He-Man will release in 2022 but in the meantime, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the newest wave of Masterverse figures coming to us from Mattel with Teela, Man-At-Arms, Spikor, and Beast Man.

"For years it was assumed that Prince Adam could only call upon the Power of Grayskull using the Sword of Power, but Adam himself always wondered what would happen if he called upon the power without the sword. We now know the answer: Savage He-Man. "

"With the full Power of Grayskull unleashed inside him, Adam gains a combination of primal rage and all of the power in the universe – the raw fury, the brutal strength, and the unbridled speed of ten He-Men! But without the Sword of Power to temper these mighty forces, Savage He-Man is all strength with no intellect to control it. The barbarian version of our hero leaves his friends wondering if Adam is truly present within the transformed beast, as he tears through Eternia in an uncontrolled frenzy. Luckily, Adam at his core possesses innate compassion, humility, goodness that rivals the Power of Grayskull itself. Only the Prince of Eternia could wield such Power and be both willing and able to relinquish it once the battle is won."

"While fans will soon have the chance to see this legendary savage version of He-Man on Netflix for the epic conclusion of Masters of the Universe: Revelation in a showdown against Skelegod, they will also, for the first-time, have the opportunity to bring this hero home in a completely unique form to add to their collection. Joined by Orko, Eternia's most powerful sorcerer, Savage He-Man represents the latest in the Masters of the Universe: Masterverse series, all of which offer highly detailed designs with at least 30 points of articulation for extreme pose-ability and come with each character's unique accessories. The duo will be available at retailers in 2022."