Masters of the Universe Teela and Zoar Receives Exclusive Release

Mattel continues to deliver some impressive Masters of the Universe collectibles with their Origins line. We have not seen a lot of reveals for 2022, but that is all changing as new reveals are here. One of those reveals is the Teela and Zoar bundle that is released exclusively with Big Bad Toy Store. Teela will come with her staff, a sword, and removable armor and will keep that retro design Masters of the Universe fans love. Zora will feature armor as well s a stand, and the two will be perfect for stopping Skeletor and his army.

Mattel is releasing a whole new slew of MOTU collectibles with their Origins and Masterverse line so stay tuned for more reveals as they arrive. The Masters of the Universe: Origins Teela and Zoar Exclusive Two-Pack is priced at $29.99. She is set to release in Q3 of 2022, and pre-orders are found right here. Be sure to check out the second Masters of the Universe: Origins BBTS Eternian Palace Guard Exclusive here.

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Up to 16 points of articulation

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design

Retro-style packaging