Masters of the Universe Webstor is Back and Deadlier Than Ever Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

Any toy collector can appreciate older toy franchises like G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Masters of the Universe. These lines pushed collectibles into what it is today, and their original design changed the game for the better. Mattel has created some pretty excellent, wild, and wacky villains from Masters of the Universe over the years. Lines like MOTU: Origins have given fans updated versions of these classics, but Masterverse gives fans upgraded 7" figures with new articulation, more detail, and accessories. New Masterverse figures are on the way, like Webstor, who is ready to web up his victims once again. This figure looks incredible, from the terrifying sculpt, attachable spider-legs, and the return of his signature grappling hook gun. It is a figure like this that makes Mattel's Masterverse line stand out and pre-orders for this beauty are live right here for $23.99.

Webstor Returns to Mattel with New Deadly Materverse Figure

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Webstor figure

Alternate pair of hands

4 Spider legs

Grapple gun with grappling hook