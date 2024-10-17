Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Masters of Universe: Turtles of Grayskull Deluxe Shredder Revealed

Step into the adventures of the Masters of Universe: Turtles of Grayskull as Shredder embraces his serpent side

Masters of the Universe Snake Men faction gets a new ally: a serpent-infused Shredder figure.

New deluxe Shredder figure boasts 16 articulation points, serpent trident, and detailed sculpt.

Pre-order Snake Men Shredder at Walmart for $24.99, ahead of its April 2025 release date.

The Snake Men are another villainous faction in the Masters of the Universe universe that wants to rule Eternia. Led by King Hiss, the Snake Men are ancient, cunning warriors who once ruled Eternia before being banished by the Elders. They possess snake-like abilities such as venomous bites, shape-shifting into serpents, and regenerative powers. This era of He-Man arrived at the end of the 80s toy line with a few characters getting figures. Recently, Mattel started to fully bring more and more Snake Men to life with the Masters of the Universe: Origins line and a new one arrives from New York City?!

Behold! The ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover, even the Turtles of Grayskull, continues as Shredder embraces his snake side with a wicked new figure. Releasing for the Walmart Collector Con line, Shredder finds himself in the Reptile Wars, hulking out with a brand-new form to squash the TMNT like never before. Snake Men Shredder will have 16 points of articulation, a serpent trident, and an amazing sculpt, bringing the Masters of the Universe and TMNT worlds together perfectly. Pre-orders are already live with Walmart for $24.99 with an April 2025 release date.

Masters of Universe: Turtles of Grayskull Deluxe Shredder

"This Origins deluxe action figure of a mutated Shredder represents an overlap of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they find themselves in the Reptile Wars! Shredder, the ultimate TMNT villain, has been mutated by ooze into a reptilian juggernaut. The 5.5-inch scale toy of the arch-enemy of the Turtles has 16 points of articulation in in his Reptile Wars look."

"His lower body consists of a metallic trident-spiked snake tail. His armor includes his signature metallic helmet and removable snake-style armor pieces– metallic bladed shoulder and forearm armor, skirt armor and harness. A snake-encircled scepter and sword and Reptile Wars-themed cape complete the picture."

