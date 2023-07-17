Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, sdcc

Mattel Debuts Masters of the Universe Motherboard Figure for SDCC 2023

Eternia is in trouble as a new Masters of the Universe villain comes to life from Mattel as Motherboard is ready to rule

Mattel's 12 Days of Fandom is still going strong as they are preparing collectors for a mighty Sand Diego Comic Con release. We have already seen some sweet pieces from Little People, Hot Wheels, Monster High, and WWE. It looks like Masters of the Universe: Revelation is even getting a new figure with a special Masterverse release. A new threat has arrived in Eternia as the Motherboard comes to life with a massive new figure. This Evil Horde beauty will come in a beautifully packaged box and will stand 12" tall with wings that measure 24" long expanded. Mattel has also given her 30 points of articulation, a variety of solvable hands, and fabric elements. Bow before The Evil Horde with the Masters of the Universe Motherboard is priced at $65. She is set to arrive at Mattel Creations right here on July 21, 2023, at 12 PM EST.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Motherboard Arrives

"Masters of the Universe: Revelation introduces the terrifying villain Motherboard. Our Masterverse version is 12" tall, with a spectacular 24" open wingspan. She features 30 points of articulation and highly detailed sculpting, and comes with a second set of hands. Eternia's heroes are in for the fight of their lives. Inspired by Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Motherboard is the new threat to Eternia."

"This Masterverse figure brings the mechanical winged woman bearing the sigil of The Evil Horde to life at 12 inches tall. This "true form" of Motherboard makes a dramatic statement with multi-feathered wings that expand to 24 inches wide. It's a great gift and a must-have for fans and collectors."

Masters of the Universe® Masterverse ™ Motherboard™ Action Figure

Largest-ever Masterverse figure, towering over other characters in the line

Highly detailed sculpting and deco; soft goods cape with printed graphics

Wings, cape, collar, and cables are connected to a removable back peg

Features 30 points of articulation and includes set of swappable hands

Packaging inspired by the scene in which Screeech transforms into Motherboard

Package: 8.2" W x 8.2" D x 13.58" H

Includes display stand with etched techno details. Other figures not included. Colors and decorations may vary.

