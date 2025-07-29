Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: masters of the universe, transformers

Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe x Transformers Collab

Masters of the Universe collides with Transformers as a new collab is here from Mattel with Megatron Armor Skeletor

Just when you thought Eternia had seen enough, another Masters of the Universe crossover has arrived from Mattel. Things are about to be More Than Meets The Eye as the world of Transformers lands in this mighty universe. New crossover figures are starting to emerge, including a bold fusion of two legendary villains with Skeletor and Megatron! The Masters of the Universe Origins Megatron Armor Skeletor stands at 5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation, and is nicely inspired by both iconic 80s franchises.

Skeletor's new armor, inspired by Megatron's iconic look, radiates raw Decepticon power that is capable of channeling both the Power of Grayskull and the limitless energy of Energon. The hybrid design doesn't stop at the armor, as his weapons are a creative blend of both franchises. He comes equipped with an Energon Mace that attaches to his wrist, a uniquely designed Ram-Headed Sword, and a Decepticon-style cannon barrel that transforms into his classic Havoc Staff! No one saw this collab happening, and pre-orders are already live on Target for $32.99 with an October 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe x Transformers Megatron Armor Skeletor

"A collaboration of iconic toy brands no one expected – Hasbro's Transformers and Mattel's Masters of the Universe – has created this compelling Megatron Armor Skeletor action figure! This Evil Decepticon Lord of Destruction has the MOTU villain Skeletor outfitted with the powerful armor of the Transformers lead villain, Megatron!"

"Designed at MOTU Origins 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation, the figure has deluxe detail and weapon accessories. Modular body parts allow swap and share play or display; an included mini-comic explains the crossover storyline. Sure to be a hit among MOTU and Transformers fans alike, this figure is suitable for ages 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary."

