GI Joe Classified 2025 Wave Up For Order At Hasbro Pulse

Check out all of the GI Joe Classified reveals from this year's Hasbro Pulse Con, now up for preorder for you.

Leatherneck and Dial-Tone figures from GI Joe line highly anticipated by fans released for 2025.

Cobra's Dreadknok gains Zandar and Saw Trooper figures, expanding the ranks for army building.

Deluxe reveals include Heavy Duty with gear and Law & Order two-pack on preorder after Pulse Con.

GI Joe Classified is coming off another successful HasLab campaign, and really a solid 2024 as a whole so far, full of big character releases, plenty of figures on the pegs and available, and a still growing community around the line. Some smaller vehicles were even released this year, and fans gobbled them up as fast as they were put on shelves. The first wave of 2025 figures was discussed at this year's Hasbro Pulse Con this past Friday, and put up for preorder shortly after. Below are the four figures making up the wave, as well as two render reveals for the future.

GI Joe Classified Pulse Con Reveals

First up on the Joe side of things are Leatherneck and Dial-Tone. Both have been long-requested by fans collecting the line, and both look like they are knocked out of the park. Dial-Tone especially might already be my most anticipated GI Joe Classified figure of 2025.

On the Cobra side of things, our Dreadknok shelves will expand further with the addition of Zandar to the ranks. On the infantry side, we get the Saw Trooper to army build. And…that was it on the show. I must say, for how well the brand is doing, I thought we would see a bit more from the GI Joe team. Maybe not more preorders than these four figures, but usually we get a bit more meat on the bone from them overall.

No, instead after Pulse Con was over, we got two more reveals, as the GI Joe ranks expanded with two deluxe releases. First, Heavy Duty will be out with a huge contraption for him to wear. the other reveal was the most exciting of the day, as Law & Order became the latest deluxe animal two-pack.

You can preorder the four Pulse Con reveals right here.

