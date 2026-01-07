Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Build the Legion of Super-Heroes with McFarlane Toys Cosmic Boy

New DC Collector Edition figures are here from McFarlane Toys that are bringing DC Comics classic heroes and villains to life

Article Summary Cosmic Boy, a Legion of Super-Heroes founder, is now an action figure from McFarlane Toys.

This 7-inch DC Multiverse figure features his modern suit, detailed articulation, and magnetic effects.

Accessories include six swappable hands, two magnetic effects, a collector card, and a display base.

Perfect for Legion of Super-Heroes fans building their own DC Multiverse team displays.

Get ready to build DC Comics' Legion of Super-Heroes with McFarlane Toys, as a founding member of the team has arrived. First appearing in Adventure Comics #247 in 1958, Cosmic Boy was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino. Hailing from the planet Braal in the 30th century, Cosmic Boy, also known as Rokk Krinn, possesses the power of magnetism, allowing him to control metal and electromagnetic forces. His debut helped establish the futuristic tone of the Legion, showcasing a blend of science fiction with superhero storytelling.

Across multiple Legion of Super-Heroes reboots and timelines, Cosmic Boy has remained a central figure throughout, and now he comes to McFarlane Toys. Colelctors can bring home one of these founding members with a new DC Collectors Edition figure that showcases his more modern super suit. he will come with a nice selection of swappable hands, as well as two magnetic effects, a collector card, and a display base. Priced at $34.99, Cosmic Boy is a great start to build up the Legion of Super-Heroes for your DC Multiverse line, and he can be purchased right now.

McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Cosmic Boy (Final Crisis)"

"Possessing unparalleled strength and incomparable skill in manipulating magnetic fields and forces, founding Legionnaire Cosmic Boy is the backbone of the Legion of Super-Heroes. Voted team leader by his colleagues, Rokk Krinn is an athlete-turned hero, never hesitating when it comes to fighting for what is right."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Cosmic Boy as featured in DC Comics.

Accessories include 2 cosmic effects, 6 extra hands and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

