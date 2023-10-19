Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: barbie, mattel

Mattel Drives in with MEGA Barbie The Movie '56 Corvette Stingray Set

Driving right off the screen of Barbie The Movie, Mattel has brought her ’56 Corvette Stingray to life with MEGA

It is time to hit the open road with Barbie and Ken as Mattel debuts their latest Collector MEGA Building Set. Coming to life from the hit 2023 film Barbie The Movie, comes the fabulous '56 Corvette Stingray Building Set. Coming in at 805 pieces, this Corvette Stingray is popping with a bright pink color scheme and will feature accurate authentic life detail. The 1:18 scale MEGA car will have a detailed engine, dashboard, and interior, which only add to the authenticity of this beauty. On top of that, this bubblegum pink '56 Corvette Stingray will have rolling wheels as well as doors, a hood, and a truck that can open. Just like in Barbie The Movie, her skates can be found in the truck as she works her way to the real world. Barbie fans will not want to miss out on bringing this luscious ride home, and it is priced at $80. Mattel has the MEGA '56 Corvette Stingray Collector Building Set set for a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live right here.

MEGA Barbie The Movie '56 Corvette Stingray Collector Set

"Travel to and from Barbie Land in style with this collectible '56 Corvette Stingray building set. Modeled after its appearance in Barbie The Movie, this buildable Corvette has a curvy contour, impressively detailed interior, rose gold hubcaps and trim, and rolling white wall tires. Made to display, it'll add some serious style to your showcase."

MEGA™ Barbie The Movie™ '56 Corvette Stingray Building Set

Buildable 1:18 scale collector set with accurate detail and authentic styling

Features rolling wheels and opening doors, hood, and trunk

A detailed engine, dashboard, and interior add to its authenticity

A classic ride in bubblegum pink paint, plus matching grille, trim, and hubcaps

Also includes twin license plates and inline skate props

805 bricks and pieces combine with all MEGA building sets

Bricks and pieces are compatible with other name brands

