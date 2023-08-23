Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dreamworks, mattel, Trolls Band Together

Mattel Gets Ready for Trolls Band Together with New Collectibles

You can not keep a good Troll down as Mattel unveil their latest set of collectibles for the new film Trolls Band Together

Queen Poppy and Branch are back with another fantastic adventure with Trolls Band Together. These Pop Trolls are ready to dive into Branch's past, meeting his brothers from another time. Poppy, on the other hand, might have found the sister she never knew she had, and Mattel is bringing all this and more to life. A new assortment of Trolls Band Together merchandise is on the way with fans-favorites like Branch, Poppy, Guy Diamond, and even some new ones like Viva.

That classic Troll hair makes a return, starting with the standard dolls and moving up to Hair Pops with tons of accessories. Things then get a little larger for those trolls-loving kids with Trendsetting Fashion, and Hairsational Reveals Dolls for Poppy and Viva. All of these releases are perfect release to get fans ready for Trolls Band Together hitting theaters on November 17, 2023. All of these new releases will arrive on October 1, 2023, and Mattel's Trolls page can be found right here. Check out all of the new Troll fun below, and get ready for a new poppin' adventure.

Trolls Band Together HAIR POPS and Small Dolls:

"Fans can collect favorites like Poppy, Viva, and Branch dolls featuring vibrant plush hair with an added surprise – the hair can fit Hair Pops™ that pop out with a pinch. Each Hair Pops™ opens to reveal a surprise accessory and can be used as storage for additional pieces. A total of 7 pieces includes removable fashions, shoes, and accessories inspired by the movie. SRP: $9.99"

Some Poppin' Small Doll Assortment:

"Queen Poppy, Viva, Branch, and Guy Diamond have their iconic plush hair. Guy Diamond also comes with Tiny Diamond. Queen Poppy, Viva, and Branch each wear a removable fashion. The Trolls™ dolls can move at the neck, arms, and legs. $5.99"

Trendsettin' Fashion Doll Assortment:

"Inspired by fan-favorite characters from DreamWorks Trolls Band Together, the Trendsettin' fashion dolls help kids create fun-filled stories. Each doll has soft, brightly colored hair that kids can style — a hair accessory adds a happy touch. Their signature looks are removable for fashion fun. Celebrating positivity, Trendsettin' dolls are the perfect gift for every DreamWorks Trolls™ fan. SRP: $10.99"

HAIRSATIONAL REVEALS™ Fashion Doll Assortment:

"Fans can create fashionable storylines with the Hairsational Reveals™ fashion dolls inspired by the movie DreamWorks Trolls Band Together. Each doll has 2 kinds of hair — removable, furry, plush hair and soft, attached hair — for the happiest hair styling. Kids remove the plush hair top and reveal a surprise-filled gem-shaped piece, then style the plush hair into a luxurious coat for the doll. With a total of 15 hair and fashion accessories, kids can create all kinds of hairstyles for hair-raising storytelling. SRP: $24.99"

