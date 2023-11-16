Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Beefcake Superman and Krypto McFarlane Collector Edition Revealed

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new set of figures including the arrival o Superman and Krypto

Article Summary New McFarlane Collector Edition features Return of Superman & Krypto.

Superman sports a classic bright costume and legendary mullet.

Figures come with a base, card, holder, and fabric caped Krypto.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, set for a December 2023 release.

It is time for the Return of Superman as McFarlane Toys reveals their latest McFarlane Collector Edition release. Not only is the Man of Steel making his return, but Krypto is also along for the ride with his first debut in the DC Multiverse. Superman is quite the beefcake this time around with a massive figure that seems to feature the same body as the The Dark Knight Returns figure. However, a new,6 brighter costume is featured, capturing that All-American hero perfectly, and his legendary mullet has returned. The whole McFarlane Collector Edition figure will come with a display base, collectible card, card holder, and Krypto with a fabric cape. This Farm Boy from Kansas is ready to take down anything that is in his way for $29.99 with a December 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be on the lookout for other figures like Batman as Green Lantern and Captain Carrot.

Superman & Krypto (Return of Superman) Collector Edition

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

SUPERMAN & KRYPTO as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, Krypto and figure base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Collect all DC MULTIVERSE MCFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures.

