Mattel Reveals Mega Construx X Hot Wheels Monster Truck Sets

Hot Wheels fans are in for a real treat as Mattel announces their new Hot Wheels and Mega Construx construction sets. Some of the franchise's most iconic vehicles are back and ready to build from the ground up with a huge assortment of new sets. This time it's the Monster Trucks that are rolling onion with three new sets that collectors can get their hands on. Starting things off first are legendary monster trucks Bone Shaker and Tiger Shark that are around 200 blocks to create and feature authentic details from home colors, engine designs, and even hood ornaments. Each set will include a mini driver as well that is perfect for displaying your Monster Trucks. Each of these is priced at $19.99 and can be purchased right now and here.

Tiger Shark and Bone Shaker are not the only Monster Trucks aiming for first place in this race, as Hot Wheel Racing is also here for some action. Unlike the other Mega Construx sets, this one comes with a special Hot Wheels Racing monster truck and a Rodger Dodger buildable car. They will both come with racing mini-figures, and with two cars in this set, it opens up endless customizable fun. The Mega Construx Rodger Dodger & Hot Wheels Racing Set is priced at $24.99 and can be bought today and here. Be on the lookout for more upcoming Mega Construx sets coming from Mattel to build your own car.

Mega Construx™ Hot Wheels Monster Trucks (GVM14)

SRP: $19.99 | 5Y+ | Spring 2021

Get ready for huge smash-and-crash action with 2 buildable Monster Trucks construction sets, including Tiger Shark and Bone Shaker.

Each set contains a buildable vehicle with giant wheels, a poseable micro figure driver, and features authentic details.

Combine the included bricks and pieces from both Hot Wheels Monster Truck sets or any Mega Construx building sets to create your own custom Monster Trucks.

Each sold separately.

Mega Construx Rodger Dodger™ & Hot Wheels Racing (GYG22)

SRP: $24.99 | 5Y+ | Spring 2021

Burn rubber and smash the competition with a buildable construction set that includes the classic Rodger Dodger racer and Hot Wheels Racing monster truck.

The set features authentic details such as Rodger Dodger's exposed chrome engine and the iconic red, white and blue paint job and giant wheels of Hot Wheels Racing.

Combine the included bricks and pieces from both vehicles, with any Mega Construx building set, to build your own custom cars.