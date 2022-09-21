Mattel Unveils New Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Playset

Masters of the Universe is more popular than ever, with three impressive toy lines and two hit Netflix shows. One of which is the new kid-friendly series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe featuring new character designs and toys. If you are a fan of these bulky heroes and villains, Mattel has you covered with the Holy Grail Masters of the Universe collectible: Castle Grayskull! The new animated show features its own take on the iconic Castle Grayskull, and now it comes to life with a brand new playset. The mighty fortress of Eternia is beautifully reimagined and features lights, sounds, a working drawbridge, and comes in at roughly 20". He-Man and the Masters of the Universe collectors will not want to miss out on adding this new Castle Grayskull playset to their collection. The Castle playset comes in at $99.99 and is set for an October 2022 release, with pre-orders live and located here.

"Bring Castle Grayskull Home! Relive all the good vs evil battles of Eternia with this playset of the mighty fortress with extensive features. This toy design stays true to the animated series on Netflix and brings the drama to life with dramatic lights and sounds, a fold-out "Jawbridge," fold-down battle stations, detachable pods with missiles, and battle accessories. Colors and decorations may vary."

Fans can now bring home this iconic playset of Castle Grayskull, the mighty fortress of Eternia and the center of good versus evil conflict in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

With design authentic to the animated series and so many working features, it can support unlimited play and serve as the center of any He-Man and the Masters of the Universe collection.

The "jawbridge" can be opened using the included sword. The skull eyes flash and a gigantic roar signifies the adventures within as it dramatically opens! The button on the side also opens the jawbridge.

Collectors will want to make this playset the centerpiece for an extensive He-Man and the Masters of the Universe display. Other figures sold separately and subject to availability.

Makes a great gift for any MOTU fan 6 years and older.