Mattel's First Ever Action Figures Return for SDCC with Back in Action

Mattel has dished out another bombshell for San Diego Comic Con this year with another impressive exclusive. Things are about to get Back in Action as Major Matt Mason, Big Jim, and Pulsar is back! Mattel's first ever action figures are back as these widely popular 1960, and 70s action heroes are back for more adventures. The Back in Action set features Major Matt Mason, Big Jim, and Pulsar in one collector set, each with its own packaging. Their classic ultra-ripped designs return with limited articulation and plenty of detail to help you relive your childhood adventures. Each Back in Action hero arrived in a new era of Mattel's history, and now they return and are better than ever. This SDCC 2022 exclusive set will be priced at $40 and will be released on Mattel Creations. All of these exclusives are set to go live Friday, July 22, at 1 PM EST, and fans can find the Back in Action set right here.

"Back in Action! Major Matt Mason Big Jim & Pulsar Figures – Three of Mattel's first ever action figures meet again! Major Matt Mason (since 1966), Big Jim (1971), and Pulsar (1976) gained worldwide popularity with their thirsts for adventure, handsome good looks, and inventive toy features. Now they're back as ultra-ripped super-heroes. We broke all the rules and took these characters from the 60s & 70s and recreated them as a big-muscled heroes with a mid-80's comic book feel. Colors and decorations may vary."

"Back in Action" Super-hero Trio: Major Matt Mason, Big Jim, and Pulsar

Major Matt Mason (1966) lives and works on the moon since the height of the space age

Big Jim (1971) dabbles in everything from camping to espionage

Pulsar (1976) the Ultimate Man of Adventure bares it all with his transparent chest

We recreated this trio from the 60's-70's with "macho" body builds that defined action figures of the 80's

Premium retro packaging

©2022 Mattel.