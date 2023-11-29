Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, warhammer 40k

Battle Awaits with McFarlane's Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Terminator

Step into the world of Warhammer 40,000 as McFarlane Toys is back with new and improved Space Marines like the Terminators

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the Ultramarines Terminator MegaFig from Warhammer 40K.

Detailed figure with 22 moving parts for dynamic posing and play.

Includes a Storm Bolter, display base, and a collectible character art card.

Available in January 2024, priced at $49.99, with a window box themed packaging.

Prepare for the clash of titans as the iconic Ultramarines Terminator from the expansive Warhammer 40,000 universe comes to life from McFarlane Toys. Wielding the might of the Imperium and clad in the indomitable Terminator armor, this revered Space Marine brings the grim darkness of the far future to life in glorious, stunning detail. This new line of Warhammer 40,000 figures features new packaging, enhanced detail, and accessories. This Ultramarines Terminator takes dedicated Warhammer 40,000 fans deeper into its extensive world and lore with fine attention to detail. Releasing as a MegaFig, this Marine will tower over some of the other releases and will come with a Storm Bolter and display base. Get ready to witness the battlefield glory of the Ultramarines Terminator as they storm into action, immortalized in plastic for any fans growing army. McFarlane has this new wave of Warhammer 40K figures arriving in January 2024. The Ultramarines Terminator is priced at $49.99, and be on the lookout for other Marines like the Space Wolves!

Ultramarines Terminator the Warhammer 40K Line

"Ultramarines Terminator (Warhammer 40000) Mega Figure – They are amongst the greatest heroes of Mankind clad in the indomitable Tactical Dreadnought Armor. The right to use this suit of armor is the highest honor uphold on a veteran Space Marine. Equipped with teleportation devices, Terminators can deploy almost anywhere on the battlefield. No foe is safe from their assault."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Ultramarines Terminator comes with Storm Bolter and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Figures.

