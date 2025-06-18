Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth, mattel

Mattel's Jurassic World Rebirth Super Colossal T-Rex Enters the Island

Coming from the upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth, Mattel debuts their new and mighty Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex

Article Summary Mattel unleashes a massive 39-inch Super Colossal T-Rex for Jurassic World Rebirth fans and collectors.

This new T-Rex features detailed sculpting, posable joints, and a unique black, gray, and white paint deco.

The T-Rex can swallow up to 20 mini figures for epic Jurassic World Rebirth play and movie recreations.

Available now at major retailers, this colossal dinosaur figure is priced between $50 and $75.

Mattel roars back to prehistoric dominance with their brand new Jurassic World Rebirth Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex. This enormous, dino-sized toy hitting stores now, measures 39" long, and faithfully recreates these new dinosaurs on this new mysterious island. As expected, Mattel has featured some incredible sculpting on this colossal dinosaur with articulated jaws, movable legs, and tail. Like previous colossal Jurassic World dinosaurs, this T Rex also has a swallowing feature that lets her devour up to 20 mini figures!

The new black, gray, and white deco of this new forgotten Rex is nicely featured here, and she will be a beauty to add to your very own park. Whether she's towering over your Jurassic collection or re-enacting scenes of rampaging chaos, this figure is a must-have and is only priced at $50 or $75, depending on where you look. These massive dinosaurs are always a treat for both kids and adults out there and are hitting retailers now! Be sure to snag up some of those new Jurassic World Rebirth miniatures to feed her, or else.

Jurassic World Rebirth Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex

"This Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur figure brings the excitement of Jurassic World Rebirth home with its huge size and distinctive look. At 39 inches long, with movable joints and content-accurate design, this T. rex action figure is ready for battle moves and poses. It can also "swallow" mini dinos for realistic movie re-enactments! Just unlatch the stomach to "release" the dinos."

T. rex at huge scale! Bring the excitement and thrills of Jurassic World Rebirth home with this huge 39-inch long Tyrannosaurus rex action figure.

Carnivorous fun! Posable joints are ready for battle moves, including the jaw which opens to 35 degrees, ready to "swallow" mini dinosaur figures. (Mini dinosaurs sold separately.)

Repeat play! Unlatch the stomach to release the prey and start all over again.

