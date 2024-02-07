Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Ghost Face, horror, mezco toyz, scream

Ghost Face is Out for Blood with Mezco Toyz Newest One:12 Collective

A cult classic killer is back as Mezco Toyz has unveiled their newest One:12 Collective figure as Ghost Face makes his bloody debut

Prepare to be haunted by terror as Mezco Toyz unveils a chilling new One:12 Collective figure with Ghost Face Lives. This release brings the iconic and fourth-wall-breaking slasher from the Scream franchise to life in unprecedented detail. This sinister figure embodies the essence of horror, capturing Ghost Face's menacing presence with haunting accuracy. The Ghost Face Lives One:12 Collective figure features a wealth of spine-tingling accessories, including an array of swappable masks representing different iterations from the entire Scream franchise. From the classic white mask and bloody to glow-in-the-dark and zombie, each mask adds a new layer of terror to this fearsome slasher.

But the horror doesn't end there, as Mezco Toyz made sure Ghost Face came equipped with an arsenal of deadly weapons. This includes some signature knives, a scythe, some popcorn, and a remote that will strike fear into the hearts of his victims. Additionally, the figurconsists ofes an assortment of bloody effects, allowing collectors to recreate some bloody mayhem that other companies usually do not include. The Ghost Face Lives One:12 Collective figure looks like a bloody great time, capturing the iconic slasher throughout the year. Horror fans can snag up this killer for $95, he is set to release in November 2024, and pre-orders are already live! What's your favorite scary movie?

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Ghost Face

"Emerging from the shadows, Ghost Face slashes his way into the One:12 Collective lineup! Beware of the many faces of fear: the One:12 Collective Ghost Face features four interchangeable head portraits of his elongated mask with various effects including the classic mask portrait, a blood-splattered portrait, a glow-in-the-dark portrait, and a zombie portrait, allowing for a multitude of deadly display options. Ghost Face wears his signature black hooded robe, with posable hood and sleeves through integrated posing wire. He swings knives or a reaper's scythe, complete with multiple blood FX that attach to weapons. The mysterious killer also carries a popcorn bowl and a remote control for perfect horror movie nights."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE GHOST FACE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Four (4) interchangeable head portraits: One (1) classic mask head One (1) zombie mask head One (1) glow-in-the-dark mask head One (1) bloody mask head

Eight (8) interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) popcorn bowl holding hand (L) One (1) popcorn grabbing hand (R)



COSTUME:

Hooded robe with integrated posing wire

Sweater

Pants

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) butcher knife

One (1) hunting knife

One (1) hunting knife with blood spurt FX

One (1) scythe

One (1) remote control

One (1) popcorn bowl

Three (3) blood FX: One (1) blood slash FX (attaches to butcher knife) Two (2) blood splash FX (attaches to weapons)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

