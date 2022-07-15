Black Panther Fights for Wakanda with New Marvel Revoltech Figure

Wakanda Forever is not that far away, and I think this is one of those MCU films fans are very curious about. With the sad passing of the one and only Black Panther, we are all curious about how the film will move forward. Will the mantle is pushed to Shuri, or will a new Black Panther arrive? Until those answers can be answered, fans have some more Black Panther fun to look forward to as Kaiyodo has unveiled their newest Marvel Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi figure. Coming in at almost 7" tall, the Wakanda King is loaded with that Revoltch style you know and love with a massive set of accessories.

Plenty of attacking effects are included as well as Kinetic attachments showcasing more MCU-inspired elements. This is one Black Panther figure fans won't want to miss out on, and Kaiyodo did not miss a beat with him. From his textured super suit to his incredible articulation, he will stand out in any collection. The Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech No.030 Black Panther is priced at $109.99. He is set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The claws of Black Panther cut through evil! The armor suit with woven Vibranium is made of high-tech material and detailed all over the body. It is painted in metallic, jet-black color to blend in with the darkness of the night. The articulation of the entire body have been tuned to focus on the agile and powerful action befitting the name "Black Panther. The elbows and knees have a wide range of motion, and even when bent deeply, the outline connection is not lost, and the swinging of the arms is made possible by the swinging of the side of the split torso. Enjoy the acrobatic fighting style with the best possible articulation and modeling!"

"A wealth of effect parts are included to express the powerful attacks that the suit and body can produce. Use the punch effect on the fist, the shockwave effect that can be combined with other parts, and the slash effect with claws to create the image of a brutal battle. The shockwave effect can be connected in a circular shape to express the impact of landing on the ground by placing it at his feet. And if you stand it on the small base included, it becomes a shockwave attack that releases the energy stored in the suit from its entire body. The effect modeling itself, which expresses the atmosphere of the comic with simple yet expressive lines, is also a highlight!"