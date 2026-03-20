Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts DC Multiverse Superman & Mongul 2-Pack

The DC Multiverse is calling once again, as new heroes are on the way in the McFarlane Toys Collector Edition line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Superman vs. Mongul 2-pack in the DC Multiverse Collector Edition line.

The set recreates Superman's epic battle against Mongul during the Return of Superman comic storyline.

Superman is featured in his black suit with mullet and bandolier, complete with swappable hands and blasters.

Available for preorder now, the exclusive 2-pack releases in June 2026 for $79.99 at Walmart Collector Con.

After Superman's resurrection in DC Comics, Earth is threatened by Mongul and the Cyborg Superman. Cyborg Superman has already destroyed Coast City, and now they begin transforming Earth into a new Warworld. This pushes the Man of Steel into action with a more aggressive mindset than before and a determination that is even stronger than before his death. When he finally confronts Mongul, he is suited up with extra firepower, still weakened from his recovery, but this does not deter Superman or McFarlane Toys.

A new DC Multiverse 2-Pack featuring Mongul vs. Superman is on the way, capturing this climactic comic book fight. Mongul features the same sculpt as before but an upgraded deco, while Mullet-Clark is donning his black suit with a bandolier. Superman will come with two extra pairs of swappable hands and two blasters to help him get the job done. Pre-orders are already live for this beauty for the 2026 Walmart Collector Con at $79.99 with a June 2026 release date.

Superman vs Mongul (DC Multiverse: Return of Superman)

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden."



"Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. After years of adventures, however, Superman is missing and presumed dead. In actuality, the Man of Steel is across the galaxy, imprisoned on Warworld by the new Mongul. Forced to fight for his life in an arena and lacking his powers, The Man of Steel must stay alive and somehow find a way to return home."

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