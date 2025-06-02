Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic world

It's A Dino Attack with Iron Studios Jurassic World: Rebirth Statue

Iron Studios is back at it as they debut a new and impressive selection of 1/0 statues like Jurassic World: Rebirth

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale Jurassic World: Rebirth T-Rex river scene collectible statue.

The statue recreates a thrilling river escape from the Jurassic Park novel, now featured in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Packed with lifelike details, the piece captures the T-Rex chasing a family on a raft through treacherous waters.

Priced at $599.99, this highly detailed collectible is set for pre-order and releases in Q1 2026 for Jurassic fans.

In Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, one of the most suspenseful sequences didn't even make it onto the film. Unlike the movie, the novel included a rafting scene where Alan Grant and the children attempt to escape down a river in an inflatable boat. As they float through the darkened, overgrown river, the T-Rex reappears, chasing them from the shoreline and even entering the water in a terrifying pursuit. This sequence was intense, and it helped showcase the dinosaur's relentless nature, and nowhere on the island was safe. However, it looks like fans will now be able to see this scene on the big screen with Jurassic World: Rebirth, which will nicely recreate the sequence for a fateful family who finds themselves on this deadly dinosaur-infested island.

Iron Studios is also bringing this terrifying moment to life with a new 1/10 Jurassic World: Rebirth statue. Standing 8.6" tall, the T-Rex has entered the water for a snack, with the raft just out of reach. A lot of detail was put into this statue, from the splashing water and the deadly T-Rex to the shipwrecked family that might now make it out alive. The T-Rex Jurassic World: Rebirth River Scene 1/10 Statue is priced at $599.99 and is up for pre-order with a Q1 2026 release.

T-Rex River Scene – Jurassic World: Rebirth

