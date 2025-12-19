Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Limited Edition Darkseid (Todd's Mods) Vinyl Figure

New Todd’s Mods are on the way from McFarlane Toys as they continue to step into the DC Comics universe with new vinyl figures

Darkseid features stylized design, exaggerated proportions, and bold sculpting highlighting his power and presence.

The figure stands 4.5 inches tall, is priced at $19.99, and is set for release in January 2026 with pre-orders now live.

Collect all Todd's Mods DC vinyl figures, including Bane, Swamp Thing, Superman, The Dark Knight, and upcoming Cyborg.

Darkseid is one of DC Comics' most powerful and iconic villains. He first appeared in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #134 in 1970, created by Jack Kirby as part of his groundbreaking Fourth World saga. Darkseid is the ruler of the planet Apokolips, a wicked and brutal world that is defined by oppression, conquest, and absolute control. As a New God, Darkseid is nearly unstoppable, with the ultimate goal of dominating all life in the universe. He seeks the Anti-Life Equation, a mystic cosmic formula that would allow him to strip free will from every living being and impose his will on reality itself.

McFarlane Toys Todd's MODs line now brings Darkseid's imposing presence into a stylized vinyl collectible form. Known for posed figures, exaggerated proportions, and bold sculpting, Todd's MODs emphasizes Darkseid's massive build, stone-like features, and commanding posture. Rather than realism, the design highlights his iconic silhouette and raw power, making him instantly recognizable. This figure has an almost Kingpin-like vibe to him, as seen in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film, which is pretty great. This bulky New God is ready to dominate your DC Comics collection with his powerful gaze for only $19.99 and a January 2026 release date. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store right now, and be on the lookout for the other Todd's Mods coming soon, like the arrival of Cyborg.

Darkseid (Todd's Mods) Limited Edition Collector Vinyl

"Armed with the Anti-Life Equation, the Dark Lord of Apokolips and father of Orion seeks to control all sentient life throughout the universe, and beyond."

4.5 inch scale posed figure.

Limited Edition.

Collector Vinyl.

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures with Bane, Swamp Thing, Superman, and The Dark Knight

