McFarlane Debuts Limited Run The Joker Comedian Sketch Edition Figure

The Joker is back as McFarlane Toys debuts a Comedian Sketch Edition Gold Label Entertainment Earth Exclusive figure

Prepare to enter the twisted world of DC Multiverse with the Clown Prince of Crime once again as he joins the McFarlane Toys Sketch Edition line. This latest limited-edition release brings back the Comedian Joker from DC Comics' Three Jokers story and now with a black and white deco. Releasing exclusive to Entertainment Earth, the Gold Label Sketch Edition Joker Figure will have its own limited run with only 7,400 pieces available worldwide. The Comedian Joker is getting a new release; Batman fans can at least expect the other two to make an appearance as limited releases in the future. Joker will come in a sweet Sketch Editon box and will come have a new black & white deco, camera, crowbar, and a new Art Card with a display stand. Pre-orders are already live right here for $29.99, so reserve yours before he vanishes!

The Joker Comedian Sketch Edition Gold Label – EE Exclusive

"The Joker casts a grinning shadow over Gotham with monochromatic sketch-edition deco! Inspired by the Batman: Three Jokers comic series, he comes equipped with a crowbar and a camera to document his mayhem. Also included is an exclusive art card featuring a sketch of The Joker designed by Jason Fabok on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other. The sinister 7-inch scale black-and-white Comedian is showcased in designer window-box packaging with an exclusive card stand and display base. He's limited to 7,400 pieces, so collect this crazed clown while you can!"

"Once a small-time crook, The Joker fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red – like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He might look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman and Gotham City. In a stunning turn of events, Batman has learned that there are, in fact, three versions of The Joker operating in Gotham City! This one, known as "The Comedian" among the trio, is far cleverer than his counterparts and harbors the hope of becoming Batman's one true tormentor."

