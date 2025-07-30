Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, peacemaker

McFarlane Debuts Peacemaker Season 2 Deluxe Theatrical Edition Figure

Step into the vast and growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new DC Comics figure ahead of the Crisis

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Deluxe Peacemaker Season 2 figure with multiple accessories and high detail.

Figure features masked and unmasked heads, Eagly the eagle, signature gun, and three swappable helmets.

Inspired by the HBO Max Peacemaker series starring John Cena, embracing the antihero's complex legacy.

Available for $34.99, the new Peacemaker figure is up for pre-order and ships in August 2025.

Peacemaker is a walking contradiction, as he is a man who is so devoted to peace that he is willing to kill for it. Originally created by Charlton Comics in the 1960s, he would later be absorbed into the DC Universe and was never a main character. That was until James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hit theaters with John Cena taking up the role, and even got an HBO Max series. A heavily armed antihero, he operates with a warped sense of justice and patriotism, often blurring the lines between heroism and violent extremism.

McFarlane Toys is now putting the law back into Peacemakers' hands as they debut their new Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure, inspired by Season 2 of their hit TV show. This figure is loaded with fun, with an unmasked and masked head and some swappable loose helmets. He will also feature Eagly and his signature gun, which have returned to the DC Multiverse line. Hopefully, a Deluxe Theatrical Edition Vigilante will be offered in the future as well, giving our hero a sidekick for dishing out justice. Priced at $34.99, the Peacemaker Season 2 Deluxe Theatrical Edition is already up for pre-order and will be released in August 2025.

(Peacemaker Season 2) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"Following the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker returns from his encounter with Bloodsport only to discover that his freedom comes with a price."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the HBO MAX original hit show PEACEMAKER: THE SERIES.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include Peacemaker's "big gun", 3 interchangeable helmets, Eagly, unmasked head portrait and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

