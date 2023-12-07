Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Goes Gold with DC Super Power Batman/The Flash Variants

McFarlane Toys is back with more heroic additions for their retro DC Super Powers line with some golden variants for Batman

Prepare for a radiant spectacle as McFarlane Toys is back with even more DC Super Power figures. However, time collectors will be getting some dazzling Gold Variants of the Dark Knight, Batman, and the Scarlet Speedster, The Flash. Fans have already seen these figure designs before but will now have some shiny new costumes to save the world in. Clad in a resplendent gold-themed suit, Batman takes on a whole new aura of majesty with a black cowl and black fabric cape. The World's Fastest Man now becomes a vision of gold in this sweet variant, kicking off this new era of Gold Edition figures. Both figures will come in blister cards but will not have golden artwork, just their regular color designs. Gold Edition The Flash can be fun at McFarlane Toys Store as a solo release, but the Gold Batman seems to possibly be a DC Super Power bundle exclusive. Wave 4 consists of Lord Superman, Green Lantern, Sinestro, Zur Eh Arrh Batman, and Gold Flash. Be on the lookout for this wave hitting shelves in January 2024 at Walmart, with each figure coming in at $9.99.

Batman (DC Super Powers) Gold Edition

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime-the Batman! Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love."

Classic 4" scale Super Powers figure with articulation.

Batman is featured in a soft fabric cape.

Comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Super Powers Figures.

The Flash (DC Super Powers) Gold Edition

"In a freak lab accident, forensic scientist Barry Allen was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City from the forces of evil as The Flash!"

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

THE FLASH (GOLD EDITION) is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

