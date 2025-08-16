Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Reveals New Superman Red and Blue Clayton Henry Statue

McFarlane Toys flies high with a new Superman Red and Blue statue inspired by the artwork of Clayton Henry and in 1:10 scale

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Superman Red and Blue 1:10 scale resin statue inspired by Clayton Henry's art

Statue features Superman shedding his Clark Kent disguise, capturing iconic red and blue comic colors

Limited-edition, hand-numbered collectible stands 6.3 inches tall and is highly detailed in polyresin

Pre-orders open now for $169.99, with a planned release date of January 2026 for Superman collectors

From DC's Superman: Red & Blue series, the striking artistry of Clayton Henry leaps off the page into three dimensions with a new statue. McFarlane Toys has just unveiled their new Superman Red and Blue 1:10 Scale Resin Statue. This limited‑edition collectible stands roughly 6.3 inches tall and faithfully brings the Man of Steel to life in great detail. As an anthology styled like Batman: Black & White, Superman: Red & Blue offers unique interpretations of the Man of Steel by acclaimed creators like John Ridley, Wes Craig, and Brandon Easton.

Each spotlights Superman's compassion, courage, and humanity through vivid artwork. McFarlane was sure to capture just that with Superman's iconic colors being captured beautifully here as he removes his Clark Kent disguise to leap up, up, and away. Each statue is hand‑numbered and will be a striking addition to any DC Comics collection, and it is already available for pre-order at the McFarlane Toys Store. The heroics of Kal-El can not be held down, and this Red and Blue statue captures that, for $169.99 with a January 2026 release date. Be sure to add more Red & Blue statues to your Man of Steel collection as well, with like the 1:10 Gary Frank statue that features that iconic #1 cover from Red & Blue.

Superman Red and Blue: Superman by Clayton Henry 1:10

"Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red and blue streak in the sky, it's not a bird – it's not a plane -it's Superman! Straight from the pages of Superman Red & Blue #1, this stunning Man of Steel statue is inspired by the thrilling artwork of Clayton Henry!"

Statue is based on the cover art of Clayton Henry.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 6.3" tall (including base).

Hand-numbered Limited Edition.

1:10th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Resin Statues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!