McFarlane Reveals The Flash Batmobile and More DC Comics Figures Prepare to clear some spec on your shelves as even more DC Comics action figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys and teasers are here

McFarlane Toys Winter Showcase has ended, giving collectors a look at what is to come throughout 2023. Fans were able to see new figures for the hit anime series Demon Slayer as well as new deadly Spawn figures. However, some of the biggest news was the arrival of new statues for Batman and Flash from the upcoming summer blockbuster The Flash. It looks like those were not the only DC Comics figures heading our way, as McFarlane Toys has teased quite a few. Kicking things off first was the return of Tim Drake as Robin from the DC Comics arc Robin: Reborn.

Robin's return is excellent, and McFarlane Toys is doing great by giving DC Comics fans some classic appearances. Batman is also getting another new figure as we return to the Knightfall storyline, giving fans one of the best DC Comics Caped Crusader figures yet (hopefully). The Dark Knight was not the only new getting new figures, as Superman is back and from the Batman: Hush story arc, giving fans a non-brainwashed Man of Steel. Speaking of Steel, Henry Johnson joins the DC Multiverse with fantastic figures from the Reign of the Supermen arc. Even with all those figures, McFarlane Toys ended their Winter Showcase with their biggest reveal yet, the 1989 Batmobile from The Flash!

It is time to finally give our DC Multiverse figures the ultimate ride, as the Batmobile has finally arrived at McFarlane Toys. This version comes right from the upcoming DCEU Flash film, and this beauty is gorgeous. We can imagine the tires will spin, and a 7" figure will be able to be stored on the inside. It is hard to give this vehicle a price point, but the DC Retro 66' Batmobile was only $25. With the popularity of 89' Batman alone, I would expect nothing less than $50. Pre-orders are not up yet for any of these DC Multiverse Winter Showcase reveals, but fans can find all current releases here.