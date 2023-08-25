Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Brings Some Heat with New DC Comics Firestorm Figure

It is time to dive into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of figures from McFarlane Toys including Firestorm

McFarlane Toys is bringing some heat to collectors today with some brand-new DC Multiverse releases. One of the more recent lines that McFarlane has released is the DC Comics Collectors Series. This series gives fans some impressive fan-favorite characters right off the pages of DC Comics. We have seen Sinestro (seen here) and Hawkman bring some power today, and the fun does not end there. However, another hero has arrived and is turning up the heat as Firestorm has finally arrived with a brand new figure. This is the first Firestorm figure to arrive from McFarlane, but we have seen a similar release with Deathstorm in the Blackest Night wave. Ronnie Raymond and Professor Stein are back with this fantastic figure that is popping with color, comes with swappable hands, and has some fire effects. Featuring designs from DC Comics Crisis on Infinite Earth, fans will want to bring Firestorm home this October. Pre-orders are live right here and at other online retailers for $29.99.

Crisis on Infinite Earths DC Multiverse Collector Firestorm

"Ronnie Raymond and Professor Martin Stein are two very different personalities, one is the epitome of youthful exuberance, the other rational thought personified. But when merged into a single entity, these opposites complement each other's strengths as Firestorm, The Nuclear Man. Firestorm is a living nuclear reaction and one of the mightiest heroes in the world."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes extra hands, flame hand effects, card stand and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all additional McFarlane Collector Edition figures.

