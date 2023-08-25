Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys, sinestro

Sinestro Embraces Fear with McFarlane's DC Comics Collector Series

It is time to dive into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of figures from McFarlane Toys including Sinestro

The DC Multiverse awaits as McFarlane is back with a new set of DC Comics Collector Series figures. These new releases seem to feature more comic book classic designs for some beloved heroes and villains from the DC Universe. It looks like your Legion of Doom will be getting a new figure, as Sinestro brings the fear to your collection. Sporting his Yellow Lantern Corps outfit, this is the first Sinestro figure to arrive from McFarlane, and he comes with a Yellow Lantern and lantern claw effect. Hopefully, more colored Lanterns will arrive later to go with him and the previous McFarlane Toys Blackest Night wave that dropped over a year ago. DC Comics Green Lantern fans will surely not want to miss out on bringing this Yellow Lantern home for $29.99 with an October 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here as well as other online retailers, and stay tuned for more DC Comics Collector Series!

McFarlane Toys DC Comics Collector Series – Sinestro

"Originally hailing from the planet Korugar, Sinestro once served as the Green Lantern of Sector 1417 and quickly gained recognition among the Corps for his ability to police his sector. However, peace came at a price. Sinestro's determination to preserve order caused him to act more as a dictator than a protector. It wasn't until then new recruit Hal Jordan learned of Sinestro's methods that the Guardians were informed and Sinestro was ejected from the Corps. Steadfast in his belief of moral superiority and methods of maintaining order, Sinestro formed the Sinestro Corps, harnessing the yellow energy of fear, to not only combat the Guardians, whom he sees as the main obstacle on the path to intergalactic peace, but to also strengthen the Green Lantern Corps."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

SINESTRO™ is based on his look in DC™ comics

Accessories include power battery, chain construct, exclusive card stand and display base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

