Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: blue beetle, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Blue Beetle Villain Carapax with DC Multiverse

A new era of the DC Universe is upon us and McFarlane Toys is giving fans front row seats to Blue Beetle with some new collectibles

Blue Beetle is hitting theaters in August, giving DC Comics fans another film to possibly drool over. Forget about the DC Universe rebooting in theaters, and Miguel from Cobra Kai is on the big screen and is ready to kick some DC Comics butt. Jamie Reyes is taking on the mantle of Blue Beetle, and every hero needs a villain. For the Beetle, it is Kord Industries, CEO Victoria Kord is unleashing the power of her right hand man Carapax to bring him in. This is a new reveal for the villain, and McFarlane Toys is giving fans a first look at his design with their latest DC Multiverse figure. Releasing as a MegaFig, Carapax is packing some heat with an impressive bionically enhanced suit to give him the edge he needs. This is a must have figure to go with the recently revealed Blue Beetle DC Multiverse release seen here. Carapax is set to arrive in July 2023 for a nice $39.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Carapax (Blue Beetle Movie) Mega Figure

"An experienced lieutenant and war veteran, Carapax, Guatemalan with inscrutable Mayan features hardened by his 50 years and military demeanor, is now the bionically enhanced right-hand man of Victoria Kord. Having endured the experimentations of Kord Industries"', Carapax is able to unleash virtually indestructible weaponry at will – but underneath the heavy armor he is struggling to mask the scars of past battles."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Carapax is featured in his look from the Blue Beetle movie.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!