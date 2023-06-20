Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: blue beetle, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Blue Beetle Finally Joins The DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys

A new era of the DC Universe is upon us and McFarlane Toys is giving fans front row seats to Blue Beetle with some new collectibles

Out with the old and in with the new is what they always say, and that now applies to the DC Universe. The Flash raced on like a bolt of lightning and vanished just as quickly. The long-awaited DC Comics film has left audiences feeling confused about what they saw, as some loved it and others not so much. Thankfully, James Gunn is rushing fans into a new era of DC Comics on the big screen, and Blue Beetle starts it all. While the upcoming live-action film did not occur under the new construct, the character Jamie Reyes will live on, and it all starts here. McFarlane Toys has announced the space scarab will be joining their popular 7" DC Multiverse line, and this Beetle is bringing some heat. Jamie's suit can bring any weapon to life, and he has choices of some unique weapons like an iconic video game sword, energy constructs, and some energy rings. The future of the DC Universe starts with Blue Beetle, and Jaime is priced at $19.99, set for July 2023, and can be found here.

It is Game Time as Blue Beetle Joins the Fight

"The first in his family to graduate college, Jaime Reyes harbors dreams of law school, but instead is conflicted in the face of threats to his home and misfortunes befalling his family. When he becomes symbiotically connected to an ancient alien biotechnology, Jaime is bestowed with almighty but unpredictable powers, leading him to fulfill his destiny and become a new generation of the Super Hero: Blue Beetle."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Blue Beetle is featured in his look from the Blue Beetle movie.

Blue Beetle includes energy rings, energy sword, energy construct and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

