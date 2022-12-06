McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive DOOM: Eternal Red Doomguy Figure

It is a big week for DOOM fans as Doomguy makes his way to the hit battle royale game Fortnite. This is not the biggest news in the world, but new collaborations like this always help increase interest in these characters once again. It will be nice to claim victory as the Doomguy is taking down some true demons like walking bananas, buff cats, and so much more. In other news, McFarlane Toys is back with another DOOM figure giving fans a new deco for the classic Doom Slayer figure that was released earlier this year. Our favorite slayer is getting an updated red deco for this McFarlane Toys Store exclusive release. McFarlane made sure he was loaded out with the right accessories as well with the iconic Supershotgun and Extended Arm Blade. If you missed out on his previous green release, this is a nice second option, and he is only priced at $22.99. Doom Slayer Classic Red Variant is expected to release in February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

DOOM: Eternal Classic Marine w/Red Skin 7" Gold Label

"Since the beginning, the DOOM Slayer has been a force to be reckoned with, unflinching in his mission to eradicate the demonic horde. In DOOM Eternal the Slayer is faster and deadlier than ever. Protected by his iconic armor and armed with a devastating arsenal of weapons and abilities, the Slayer is primed to wage his eternal war against Hell."

Incredibly detailed 7″ scale figure based on the legendary DOOM Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Features Doomguy in his Classic Doom Marine Skin Red.

Figure comes with a base, the Supershotgun and Extended Arm Blade.

Figure showcased in DOOM themed window box packaging.