The Ghost of Zod Rises with McFarlane's Superman: Ghosts of Krypton

McFarlane Toys debuts a new set of Page Punchers with Superman: Ghosts of Krypton as the Phantom Zone awaits

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches Superman: Ghosts of Krypton figures with a new Zod.

Each figure in the series includes a part of the exclusive four-part comic.

Pre-orders for the haunting Ghost of Zod figure are available for $24.99.

The collection features detailed articulation and collectible art cards.

Things are getting interesting with McFarlane Toys and their newest wave of DC Direct Page Punchers figures. Superman: Ghosts of Krypton is the newest set of figures heading our way with four new figures and a brand new comic. This new miniseries will be a four-part comic with each figure getting a piece of the puzzle. After nightmares of a spectral version of General Zod, Superman has a new journey ahead as he seeks answers in the Phantom Zone. This might be more than the Man of Steel bargained for, and McFarlane Toys is bringing some new and original DC Comics ideas to the table for this Page Punchers wave. That does include a Ghost of Zod Multiverse figure that is ready to haunt your Superman collection right from the grave. Zod features a brand new design with undead spectral elements and armor as he is ready for salvation. These Page Punchers figures are nicely sculpted and will be a nice original addition to any fans growing DC Comics or Superman collection. Pre-orders are already live for the Ghost of Zod for $24.99, and the whole wave is set for a May release.

Ghost of Zod is Ready to Haunt Your Superman Collection

"Haunted by the vision of a spectral General Zod™ seeking salvation, Superman™ embarks on a perilous journey into the Phantom Zone, where Kal-El discovers an army of deadly Brainiac™ drones! Superman soon learns that Val-Zod™, the Superman of Earth-2, has also been lured to the Zone by ghosts from the past. Although powerless in the Phantom Zone, the Men of Steel™, donning protective Kryptonian armor suits, vow to vanquish Brainiac and the menacing mechanical army."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Ghost of Zod is based on the exclusive included comic "Superman: Ghosts of Krypton" designed by McFarlane Toys

Includes extra hands and a figure display base

Includes collectible art card with comic artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers

