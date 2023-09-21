Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dune, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Dune: Part Two Gold Label 4-Pack

McFarlane Toys is embracing the sandstorm as they unveil a new set of 7” scale action figures from the upcoming film Dune: Part Two

McFarlane Toys has more than just single figures heading our way for their new set of Dune: Part Two figures. We have already seen single releases of Paul Atredius, Chani, and Feyd-Rautha, but now a new Gold Label 4-Pack has been revealed. Prepare to journey once again to the desert planet of Arrakis and really expand your Dune: Part Two collection! All based on their looks from the upcoming Dune film, it is the House of Atredies with Gurney Halleck, Paul Atreides, and the desert-born Fremen Chani and Stilgar. Both Paul and Chani will have special fabric elements and actually differ from their solo release. While the likeness of these figures is not the best, they capture the essence of Dune and their adventures from the desert quite nicely. This is the only Amazon Exclusive set in the Dune: Part Two series and is priced at $69.99 with an October 2023 release. Pre-orders for the 4-Pack can be found here, while the rest of the Dune figures can be found right here.

Dune: Part Two Now Hits Theaters on March 14, 2024

"Gurney Halleck, Paul Atreides, Chani, Stilgar 4pk (Dune: Part Two) Gold Label. Chani – A deadly, passionate Fremen warrior skilled in survival and heavy artillery, Chani is determined to fight for her home and her people, no matter the cost. Paul – Paul Atreides must face his destiny as he continues the epic adventure that has taken him across the galaxy to the most dangerous planet in the known universe: Dune."

"Gurney – Gurney's defiant strength and expertise in battle are once again put to the test as he reunites with Paul to fight alongside the Fremen and exact revenge against House Harkonnen. Stilgar – Stilgar is one of the most powerful Fremen on Arrakis: a primal survivor and leader of great wisdom who teaches Paul Atreides in the ways of desert power."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on DUNE: PART TWO

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

STILGAR™, PAUL™, GURNEY™, CHANI™ are based on their looks in the theatrical film DUNE: PART TWO

Includes 2 thumpers, 4 wormrider hooks, 2 swords, 1 Crysknife and 4 figure stands

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DUNE figures

