Beast Kingdom Announces The Dark Knight Returns DAH Figure Set

Beast Kingdom dives into the world of DC Comics once again as they unveil some brand new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures. We return to the future with the hit comic storyline The Dark Knight Returns as they announce their barn new Carrie Kelley Robin DAH 1/9 Scale Figure. This version of Robin is ready for some new adventures with a nice set of accessories with swappable hands, hair, glasses, slingshot, and a figure stand. It also looks like The Dark Knight Returns Batman is also coming back as a collector set featuring his blue batsuit is also coming.

Batman and Robin are bundled together with Robin featuring the same accessories as her solo release and with Batman coming with four interchangeable lower jaws, batarangs, fabric suit, and a light up cowl function. The Beast Kingdom The Dark Knight Returns Robin and Batman/Robin set are scheduled to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find them located right here when they go live.

"Beast Kingdom's highly articulable DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series launches a new pair of collectable sets for a new generation of fans that are yet again finding the wonderful world developed originally by the celebrated comic artist Frank Miller. The DAH-044 Dark Knight Robin is a singular figure based on the 13 year old vigilante and sidekick. A perfect companion to the original DAH-043 grey colored Batman set. The DAH-044DX however is a special edition that includes both Robin and a comic inspired, blue costumed Dark Knight figure."

"DAH-044 The Dark Knight Returns Robin – Accessories include: Two (2) types of replacement head sculpt (regular hairstyle, flowing hairstyle), Two (2) detachable slingshots (regular, attack mode), Three (3) types of replacement hands (fist, open, drawn slingshot), Pair of goggles, Slingshot, Clothing and cloak made of real fabric."

"DAH-044DX The Dark Knight Returns Batman & Robin – All included accessories from DAH-044 set in addition to: Batman: Comic blue color with muscular body and around 20 points of articulation, Two (2) types of replacement head sculpts (regular eyes, frowning eyes), Two (2) types of replacement mouths (normal, wounded), Six (6) types of replacement hands (fist, open hands, open hands style two, relaxed, gripped, dart throwing) , Three (3) Batarangs, Built-in light function in eyes (LR-41 X3 pcs)."