McFarlane Toys Debuts New 5" The Walking Dead Tyreese Figure

Return to the undead events of The Walking Dead’s McFarlane Toys digs up some new 5” scale figures from the hit AMC TV series

McFarlane Toys wants collectors to build up their favorite survivor group as they debut new The Walking Dead figures. Tyreese Williams, played by Chad L. Coleman, was first introduced in Season 3 of AMC The Walking Dead. He is a skilled fighter and gentle giant of his group, wielding a hammer as a unique weapon of choice. Despite his stature, Tyreese was one of the apocalyptic survivors who dealt with the struggles and moral dilemmas of survival. Tyreese and his sister Sasha were the main characters during season 5 of The Walking Dead, but he fell to some walkers later in the season.

McFarlane Toys keeps his tales alive, though, with a new 5" action figure, which has 20 points of articulation. The actor's likeness is not really showcased here, but his outfit from the series is captured. He will come with a shotgun, pistol with a makeshift silencer, and his infamous hammer. Each The Walking Dead figure from McFarlane comes with a collectible bookmark and is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers like McFarlane Toys Store with a February 2025 release.

Tyreese (The Walking Dead) 5" Figure

"AMC's The Walking Dead© television series continues to be the most watched drama in basic cable history! Shattering records along the way with the release of each new season and McFarlane Toys is sitting shotgun for the ride. Bring the apocalypse home with AMC's The Walking Dead action figures. After the downfall of the prison, Tyreese continuously struggled with his own morality and his ability or inability to do what was necessary to survive."

Tyreese as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead.

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play.

Includes hammer, rifle, and handgun.

Includes a collectible bookmark.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS AMC THE WALKING DEAD figures!

