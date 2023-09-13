Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Batman: White Knight Sketch Edition Statue

Batman is back with a new Black & White Statue from McFarlane Toys as they bring his White Knight adventure to life

Batman: White Knight is a gripping DC Comics mini-series that created by writer and artist Sean Murphy. This Elseworlds story gives fans a new twist on the classic Batman mythos by challenging the gray line between hero and villain. Fans can now return to Gotham City with McFarlane Toys and DC Direct as they debut their latest statue. Coming to life from the alternate universe, Batman: White Knight is back with a new 1:10 scale statue of the Caped Crusader right from the pages of the DC Comics story. Coming in at 9" tall, the Dark Knight leaps into action featuring his new batsuit and artwork from Sean Murphy. Batman is eager to keep an eye on Jack Napier to really see if the Joker can be reformed. This limited edition statue will be hand numbered, with it getting priced at $124.99, set for a February 2024 release, and can be found here.

DC Direct Batman White Knight Sketch Edition Statue

"From the ground breaking and immensly popular comic Batman: White Knight by Sean Murphy, comes the latest edition to the Batman Black & White line, this time as a sketch edition variant. The statue perfectly captures and recreates the line art inking work illustrated in the eight issue limited series comic book."

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 9" tall (including base)

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on artwork by Sean Murphy

Packaged in 4-color closed box

1:10th Scale Statue. Perfect companion piece to the Joker Purple Craze and Harley Quinn Red, White & Black statue lines. (Same Scale)

Hand numbered on the base

Limited Edition

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues!

