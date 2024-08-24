Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, john wick

Diamond Announces New John Wick: Chapter 3 Milestones Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with its newest release spanning across plenty of fandoms including John Wick going out of retirement

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a limited edition John Wick: Chapter 3 statue featuring Keanu Reeves and his loyal dog.

The 17-inch fully sculpted statue is limited to 1,000 pieces, priced at $300, with a June 2025 release date.

The statue showcases John Wick in action with a wakizashi blade, standing on a pillar base inscribed with "Fortis Fortuna Adiuat."

Pre-orders for the highly detailed John Wick statue are live online and available at local comic book stores.

Keanu Reeves is John Wick, and he is an unstoppable force in the action-thriller film John Wick. Once a hitman for the mob, Mr. Wick went into retirement only to be brought back into life after the death of his wife. In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the legendary hitman finds himself on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head after being declared "excommunicado" by the High Table. This chapter delves deeper into the intricate world of assassins that have been created and the complex codes that govern it. Throughout the film, John faces overwhelming odds, fighting off countless assassins while seeking a way to survive with a new canine companion.

Now, Diamond Select Toys has unveiled their newest John Wick statue, which is extremely limited to only 1,000 pieces. Coming in at 17" tall, this statue is fully sculpted and shows Mr. Wick and his new nameless dog in great detail. The Latin phrase, "Fortis Fortuna Adiuaz," is displayed on the pillar base, which translates to, Fortune favours the bold. Return to the world of John Wick and bring this Chapter 3 statue home for a whopping $300 with a June 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live online as well as at your local comic book store.

John Wick: Chapter 3 (Companion) Milestones Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Baba Yaga lives! The unstoppable hit man John Wick stands tall in this 1/6 scale statue from DST! Measuring approximately 17 inches tall atop a pillar base, John is accompanied by his trusty, nameless dog, and holds a short wakizashi blade in his hand. Limited to only 1000 pieces, this hand-numbered statue comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!