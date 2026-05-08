Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys
McFarlane Toys Deploys the Batmissile with New Batman Returns Vehicle
McFarlane Toys is back with a vehicle from the Tim Burton’s Batman Return as the Batmissile is back and operational
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys revives the Batman Returns Batmissile, the sleek escape vehicle deployed after the Batmobile is damaged.
- This 21-inch Batman vehicle features movie-accurate sculpting, a sliding canopy cockpit, and room for one 7-inch figure.
- The new DC Multiverse Batmissile expands McFarlane Toys’ growing lineup of cinematic Batman vehicles and collectibles.
- Batman fans can pre-order the Batman Returns Batmissile now for $99.99 ahead of its late May 2026 release.
In Tim Burton's gothic sequel Batman Returns, Batman battles against new threats as he takes on the twisted Penguin and seductive Catwoman. While protecting Gotham City, the Caped Crusader activates the Batmissile. This gadget is triggered after the Batmobile was heavily damaged during a chaotic Gotham City chase. This sheds the vehicle's outer shell, revealing a razor-thin, high-speed machine capable of a speedy escape and blasting through narrow alleyways. McFarlane Toys is now bringing the sleek escape vehicle roaring back into action with a brand-new DC Multiverse release
Batmissile (Batman Returns) Vehicle
"Batmissile vehicle inspired by the iconic Batman Returns feature film. Designed for action-packed play, with its sleek, narrow design and high-tech look."
- Incredibly detailed vehicle based off the hit Batman Returns feature film.
- Batmissile canopy slides open for cockpit access.
- Batmissile is 21" long and made to fit Batman and select other 7" figures.
- Included collectible art card with vehicle art on the front, and vehicle biography on the back.
- Figure not included.
- Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.