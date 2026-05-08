Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Deploys the Batmissile with New Batman Returns Vehicle

McFarlane Toys is back with a vehicle from the Tim Burton’s Batman Return as the Batmissile is back and operational

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives the Batman Returns Batmissile, the sleek escape vehicle deployed after the Batmobile is damaged.

This 21-inch Batman vehicle features movie-accurate sculpting, a sliding canopy cockpit, and room for one 7-inch figure.

The new DC Multiverse Batmissile expands McFarlane Toys’ growing lineup of cinematic Batman vehicles and collectibles.

Batman fans can pre-order the Batman Returns Batmissile now for $99.99 ahead of its late May 2026 release.

In Tim Burton's gothic sequel Batman Returns, Batman battles against new threats as he takes on the twisted Penguin and seductive Catwoman. While protecting Gotham City, the Caped Crusader activates the Batmissile. This gadget is triggered after the Batmobile was heavily damaged during a chaotic Gotham City chase. This sheds the vehicle's outer shell, revealing a razor-thin, high-speed machine capable of a speedy escape and blasting through narrow alleyways. McFarlane Toys is now bringing the sleek escape vehicle roaring back into action with a brand-new DC Multiverse release

The Batmissile is now ready to race into your Bat-cave with McFarlane Toys latest Batman Returns release. This massive 21" long vehicle, designed to fit McFarlane's 7" line, is faithfully crafted right off the big screen. The Batmissile features a sliding canopy cockpit, detailed movie-accurate sculpting, and can fit one 7" scale figure inside. This release is just the latest cinematic Batmobile from McFarlane Toys, and it could be one of the last, as the license changes to Mattel in late 2026 and fully in 2027. Fans can enhance their Batman Returns collection right now on the McFarlane Toys Store for $99.99, and the newest Bat-gadget is set for a late May 2026 release date. To the Batmissile!

Batmissile (Batman Returns) Vehicle

"Batmissile vehicle inspired by the iconic Batman Returns feature film. Designed for action-packed play, with its sleek, narrow design and high-tech look."

Incredibly detailed vehicle based off the hit Batman Returns feature film.

Batmissile canopy slides open for cockpit access.

Batmissile is 21" long and made to fit Batman and select other 7" figures.

Included collectible art card with vehicle art on the front, and vehicle biography on the back.

Figure not included.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!