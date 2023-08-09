Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Toys Drops Another DC Comics SDCC Exclusive Set Online

Bring home a little piece of San Diego Comic Con 2023 as McFarlane Toys puts up even more DC Comics exclusive figures online

It looks like McFarlane Toys has had some extra San Diego Comic Con 2023 DC Comics exclusives sitting around as they start to arrive online. Releasing exclusively through McFarlane Toys Store, another Gold Label set has arrived. Fans have already seen The Dark Knight Trilogy SDCC exclusives debut with their own online drop seen here. However, it looks like some of the others are getting another bundle with the Dread Lantern, Line Art Fighting the Frozen Mr. Freeze, and the 85th Anniversary DC Comics Superman. It is surprising to see this hit the shop after McFarlane just had a special online lottery for some of these figures. Either way, it is sweet to see these convention only exclusives arrive online, and the DC Comics Gold Label bundle is $90 and can be bought now here. It looks like the only SDCC figures missing are the Sketch Variants for Superman and Batman Who Laughs (which are heading exclusively to Entertainment Earth) and the 30th Anniversary Knightfall Batman….

More SDCC DC Figures Arrive Online from McFarlane Toys

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

"Theorizing absolute zero experimentation would slow the disease afflicting his wife NORA, MR. FREEZE™ and his beloved bride are accidentally thrust 16,000 years into the past. Seeking to return to their proper century, the frigid fiend attempts to recreate the unintentional circumstances of his time-manipulation experiment, callously unleashing a deadly new ice age upon the surrounding lands."

"Following the defeat of the Anti-Monitor™, only one Earth remained! But which Earth? In one timeline, Earth-1's Superman™ prevented Earth-2 Superman from going into final battle, but in the Dark Multiverse, it was Jor-El of Earth-2 who survived. When the powerful demon Surtur sought to destroy this new Earth, Green Lantern™ Alan Scott™ struck an unthinkable deal to protect his planet and its inhabitants. In exchange for Earth's safety, Alan volunteered to serve as the demon's herald. The former Green Lantern now guides Surtur and his armies to unknowing worlds, bringing Ragnarok to trillions upon trillions as the terrible Dread Lantern™."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!