McFarlane Toys Flashback – DC Multiverse Batman: Murder Machine

Get ready to return to the Dark Multiverse as we take a look back at the DC Comics Dark Nights figures from McFarlane Toys

After Alfred's death, Bruce creates the Alfred Protocol AI, leading to a tragic cybernetic transformation.

The Murder Machine becomes a ruthless, emotionless supercomputer, eradicating threats in Gotham and beyond.

McFarlane Toys' detailed figure captures the chilling look, a must-have for DC Multiverse and Dark Knights fans.

Batman: The Murder Machine is up next on our McFarlane Toy DC Multiverse flashback coverage. This variant is one of the darkest and most tragic alternate versions of Batman introduced in DC Comics' Dark Nights: Metal (2017). Hailing from Earth -44 of the Dark Multiverse, this Bruce Wayne undergoes a devastating emotional collapse after the brutal murder of Alfred Pennyworth. Unable to cope with the loss, Bruce turns to technology, enlisting the help of Cyborg to create an AI version of Alfred—called the Alfred Protocol. This creation was supposed to help Bruce with his grief and even protect Gotham more efficiently.

However, things spiral out of control when the Alfred Protocol becomes sentient and begins "protecting" Bruce by eliminating Gotham's entire criminal population. One night, the Alfred Protocol completely wipes out Arkham Asylum, removing all of the villains from the board, giving Gotham a brighter future. Eventually, the AI spreads beyond Bruce's control, but he is unable to lose Alfred yet again, so he merges with him, creating an irreversible cybernetic transformation. This fusion turns Bruce into The Murder Machine, a being that is no longer entirely human, more machine than man, stripped of emotion and empathy. As a walking supercomputer of death, he can easily eradicate anything he deems a threat, and would soon be recruited by the Batman Who Laughs after conquering his own world.

McFarlane Toys is quite known for their Spawn collectibles, so the darkness of the DC Comics Dark Multiverse was perfect for them to craft. Murder Machine has elements of both Cyborg and Batman, and McFarlane was sure to capture exactly that. One unique feature that was sculpted into these figures was that the arm and leg joints look like gears, which isn't much, but it's something unique for the DC Multiverse. These were some of the first figures that helped kick off this new DC Comics toy line, and seeing these new villain variants was amazing. Murder Machine is another necessary figure to enhance your Dark Knights collection, and this one is also not available anymore, but a 3" Page Punchers version is offered along with The Drowned and a copy of Dark Nights.

