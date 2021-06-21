McFarlane Toys Gives Closer Look At 1966 Batman and Robin Figures

The dynamic duo is back as Adam West and Bert Ward dons their costumes once again from the adventures of Batman from 1966. A while back, McFarlane Toys reveals a quick glimpse at their upcoming wave of figures giving a retro take to their DC Multiverse line. Today we get a closer look at some of these figures with an official reveal of the wave from up-close images to their retro-style packaging. Of course, the dynamic duo has to start things off first, with both coming in a special card-backed blister packaging. They will also feature some new features compared to other DC Multiverse figures, like new fabric capes that add extra depth to the figure. Both Batman and Robin do not come with any gear, but they will include some old-school comic book sound effects allowing fans to display iconic POW, BOOM, SLAP, fighting scenes.

These figures are quite interesting as they do come in the bigger 7" format but are treated as retro figures with 5 points of articulation. Batman and Robina are highly detailed and will make an excellent addition to any fan's collection either way. However, the Batman 1966 wave of figures will be Target Exclusive, making it quite impossible for the average collector to get their hands on. McFarlane Toys has revealed that pre-orders will go live in August, so hopefully, collectors can secure them online. Stay tuned for more collectibles coming out of the Batman 1966 wave of DC Multiverse figures.

"Kapow! The debonair millionaire Bruce Wayne may seem like your average cool cat, but you would be wrong! With the flip of a Shakespeare head bust and… to the Batcave! Gotham City is filled with a rogue's gallery of criminals eager to unmask the Batman, but they are thwarted by the Caped Crusader's own clever ways."

Product Features:

Based on the classic 1960's TV show

Designed with 5 points of articulation

Each Figure includes 2 action word bubbles

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

Included collectable art card with Batman photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures

"Holy Boy Wonder, Batman!" How lucky can orphan Dick Grayson get? He gets taken in by the wealthiest man in Gotham City, who just happens to be Batman. He gets to live in a mansion complete with cave, gets to kick villain butt, and cruises around in the world's coolest car."

Product Features:

Based on the classic 1960's TV show

Designed with 5 points of articulation

Each Figure includes 2 action word bubbles

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

Included collectable art card with Robin photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures