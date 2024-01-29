Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles, x-men

Jean Grey Embraces the Phoenix with New X-Men Iron Studios Statue

The power of the Phoenix has returned as Iron Studios unveils their latest 1/10 Art Scale statue of the X-Men Jean Grey

Article Summary Iron Studios launches Green Variant Phoenix statue from X-Men.

1/10 Art Scale collectible exclusive to Sideshow, releasing Feb 2024.

Limited edition piece captures Jean Grey's iconic Phoenix transformation.

Statue joins a larger Battle Diorama Series of X-Men vs. Sentinel Robots.

Prepare to witness the rebirth of Jean Grey as the Phoenix with a brand new Green Variant X-Men statue from Iron Studios. Releasing exclusively through Sideshow Collectibles, this Battle Diorama Series brings the fiery hero back as she rises from the ashes. Standing at 8" tall, Jean Grey is featured in her iconic green phoenix outfit as she possesses the powers of a cosmic god. This limited edition and hand-painted X-Men statue immortalizes Jean Grey in her awe-inspiring Phoenix form with impressive colors and detail that bring her right off the pages of Marvel Comics. This will pair well with the previous Red Suit release along with any of the other Iron Studios X-Men Battle Diorama Series. Green Variant Phoenix is priced at $205; she is set for a February 2024 release and can only be found on Sideshow. Be sure to add some of the other mutants to your Iron Studios collection with Spiral, Wolverine, Rogue, Beast, and so much more.

Phoenix Green Variant – X-Men – Battle Diorama Series

"Emerging from a base formed by energy flames, a female figure with unlimited power and potential hovers above the translucent fire, with her long red hair elevated by her strength and wearing a green, golden, and black leotard costume, she is one of the most feared and powerful cosmic entities in the Marvel Universe. Iron Studios, in their X-Men collection that form a diorama with the main mutant heroes from Marvel facing Sentinel Robots controlled by Magnet, and a legin of villains to back him up, now bring the entity Phoenix Green Variant – X-Men – Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 Scale Statue, an exclusive variant in a base with the mythological bird that inspires her name formed by the flames of her power."

"Back from a mission in space, where they faced a lethal Solar Radiation Storm, the X-Men were saved by the powerful telepath hero Jean Grey. About to die by radiation poisoning, Jean herself was saved by the cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force, a universal, immortal, and unchangeable force, and one of the most feared beings in all existence. In this moment, the Phoenix Force took Jean's form, creating a duplicate of her body and absorbing her memories, and then it cast the real Jean Grey into suspended animation in a strange cocoon in the bottom of the Jamaica Bay waters."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!