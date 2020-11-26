McFarlane Toys Has the Perfect Gifts for DC Comics Fans This Year

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse is your one-stop holiday shop for DC Comics fans this year. DC comics has been killing this year in the comic shops with some amazing stories from Batman: Joker War to Dark Nights: Death Metal. For fans of the DC Comics world, McFarlane Toys has some of the best collectibles that would be the perfect gift this holiday season. Ever since the series launch in January 2020, these figures have been widely popular. McFarlane Toys has been doing things differently with their DC Comics figures than most companies out there as they are delivering some of the new figures from the comic book world. Instead of sticking to the usual line of classic heroes, we have received more outcast figures like Deathstroke, Azrael, Batman Who Laughs, Animated Cyborg, and much more.

From games, movies, comics, and television, McFarlane Toys has covered quite a bit since their start. Some of the series that they have got figures include Wonder Woman 1984, Arrow, Batman and Superman Animated Series, Batman: Arkham Asylum, and even some here DC comic story arcs like Batman: Curse of the White Knight and Batman Dark Nights: Metal. This line up of collectibles is a perfect gift for any DC Comics fan this holiday season. Each figure is packed with high amounts of detail, great articulation and bring some of your favorite characters right after the comic book page. Whether you're trying to relive that classic animated Teen Titans cartoon series or want to see Hellsuit Batman fight Unchained Superman, McFarlane Toys has you covered. The DC Multiverse figures vary in price between $19.99 to $29.99 depending on where you decide to purchase them.

One of the newest waves out now is the Batman: Dark Nights Metal Build-A-Figure wave. This wave will allow collectors and fans to build the Batman The Merciless from the Metal comic. These figures can be found right now in GameStop stores and online here. If you want to browse the wide variety of McFarlane Toys DC Comics figures that will fit your family or friends' needs, then you will find them located here. Check out some of the other figures that are available for purchase right now to make sure you and your family have a fun and safe holiday season.