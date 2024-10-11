Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: magneto, marvel, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Recreates X-Men #1's Magneto with New 1:10 Statue

The Marvel Universe has returned to McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new collection of collectible statues that bring iconic moments to life

Article Summary Marvel fans rejoice as McFarlane Toys releases a 1:10 Magneto statue from X-Men #1, 1991.

Pay homage to Jim Lee's iconic artwork with this detailed collectible featuring Magneto's classic form.

Pre-order now for $29.99 and get Magneto surrounded by swirling metallic debris.

Complete your Marvel statue collection with masterpieces like Wolverine and Miles Morales.

Bow before the Master of Magnetism as McFarlane Toys has unveiled an exciting and new X-Men statue. Magneto has arrived as this new 1:10 statue that pays homage to the iconic artwork from Marvel Comics X-Men #1 (1991), originally drawn by Jim Lee. This collectible figure perfectly captures the infamous leader of the Brotherhood of Evil in his classic comic book form. Showcasing his formidable power and commanding presence, this statue showcases Magneto in his iconic helmet, red suit, and flowing cape. McFarlane was to incorporate cel-shading into this statue, bringing the dynamic style that made Jim Lee's artwork so legendary. A collectible art card is also included, along with a backdrop that finished the X-Men #1 cover, surrounding him with swirling metallic debris.

Magneto makes an impressive addition to this new Marvel Comics statue series and captures not only an iconic mutant but also the artwork of a fan-favorite X-Men comic. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers and at McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99, and he is set for November 2024. Be sure to check out some of the other statues in this new wave of statues with Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk, Wolverine, and even an Autographed Green Goblin.

Magneto (X-Men #1) 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure

"It's Xavier's X-Men vs. Magneto, the Master of Magnetism! The X-Men's oldest enemy is back and it's going to take everyone the X-Men have to bring him down. The huge gatefold cover promises that the battle is going to be epic."

Inspired by Marvel Comics X-MEN Issue# 1 from 1991.

1:10th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!