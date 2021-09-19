McFarlane Toys Reveals Exclusive The Suicide Squad 5-Pack Set

It looks like the McFarlane Toys Store continues their 5-pack figure exclusives with the debut of The Suicide Squad. This exclusive 5-pack includes all 4 figures from The Suicide Squad wave with Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and Polka Dot Man. The Build-A-Figure King Shark is also included in this set already built and features his Walmart Exclusive Bloody Variant deco. Just like McFarlane Toys Batman: The Last Knight on Earth set, all the figures are packing in one massive The Suicide Squad box. Each figure is the same as the previous solo release with accessories and all just now packed together in one incredible box set.

I do not mind these special exclusive Build-A-Figure box sets that McFarlane Toys is starting to release. I do wish we knew what set would come back, which would save some collectors the time and money of hunting and buying the solo figures beforehand. I have yet to buy any of The Suicide Squad figures, so this will be a fun set to pick up and I hope more arrive in the future. Priced at $124.99, this The Suicide Squad 5-figure set is a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive and is set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here, so get yours while you can.

"The Suicide Squad (DC Multiverse) Exclusive 5-Pack (PRE-ORDER ships December) – A deluxe collector's pack that contains all 5 Suicide Squad figures; Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Bloodsport, Polka-Dot Man, and King Shark, complete with their art cards and accessories, in a foil window box packaging that folds open to display. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Harley Quinn comes with a spear and a base. Polka Dot Man comes with goggles, polka dots and a base. Peacemaker comes with a sword and a base. Bloodsport comes with 2 swords and a base. King Shark figure features a bloodied moving jaw that can open and close."