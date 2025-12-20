Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, transformers

McFarlane Toys Rolls Out with New Transformers 1:3 Scale Replicas

McFarlane Toys has revealed new Transformers 1:3 Scale Replica Busts of animated Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new 1:3 scale busts of Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee from Transformers G1

Each bust spotlights iconic character details and comes mounted on a display base for dedicated Transformers fans

The collectible busts are priced at $19.99 each and aim to offer affordable display pieces for Transformers collectors

Pre-orders for all three Transformers 1:3 scale replica busts are live now, releasing January 2026 via McFarlane Toys Store

McFarlane Toys has expanded its collectibles lineup once again with the release of brand-new 1:3 scale busts. They are traveling away from Gotha City for this new series, as it's goodbye, Batman, and hello to the universe of Transformers. That is right, new Transformers 1:3 scale replica busts are on the way, offering fans a new display-focused way to celebrate some of the franchise's most iconic characters. Wave 1 has already been revealed with Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee, with each featuring a detailed head-and-shoulders bust. These busts are inspired by their iconic G1 Transformers designs from The Transformers, featuring bright colors and simplistic sculpts.

Each Transformers piece comes mounted on its own display base, reinforcing its purpose as a static collectible rather than a poseable toy. The sculpts emphasize recognizable elements of each character's design, from Optimus Prime's faceplate and antennae, to Megatron's angular menace, to Bumblebee's bright, stinging yellow paint job. Priced at $19.99 each, these Transformers busts help reflect McFarlane Toys' growing focus on new collectibles from a wide variety of franchises. Collectors can pre-order the entire set of 1:3 scale Transformers Busts on the McFarlane Toys Store right now with a January 2026 release.

Optimus Prime/Megatron/Bumblebee (Transformers) 1:3 Busts

"Optimus Prime is the noble leader of the heroic Autobots. He believes freedom is the right of all sentient beings. He carries the Matrix of Leadership, an ancient and powerful artifact that gives him upgraded abilities and knowledge of all Cybertronian history. He is beloved for his compassionate nature, steadfast leadership, and heroic feats in battle."

"Megatron was the merciless leader of the evil Decepticons and one of the most feared and powerful warriors to ever emerge from Cybertron. After witnessing Bumblebee's horrific murder at the hands of the savage Shockwave, Megatron forsook his leadership of the Decepticons. Now an Autobot, Megatron wears Bumblebee's badge to carry on his legacy, becoming a force for good."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!