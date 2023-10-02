Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Debuts a New Batman with Holiday Cheer

Explore the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new exclusive Gold Label figure with Batman as Santa?

Get ready to deck the halls and protect Gotham City in style as McFarlane Toys is back with another exclusive DC Multiverse Gold Label release with Blue Suit Santa Batman! This holiday season, Batman is trading in his traditional cape and cowl for a jolly new suit that will make even the Grinch look twice! This is the second McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Page Puncher Santa Batman to release, with the first featuring the classic red suit design, which can be seen here. Now, fans can give the gift of the Caped Crusader like never before by blending Gotham's protector with the blue festive spirit of Christmas. A new and exclusive DC Comics Batan comic will be included with the figure, giving some context for this festive upgrade. Jolly Saint Bruce will just come with a bag of gifts, but is it the gimmick of Christmas that already makes this version of the Bat stand out from the rest. McFarlane Toys has this Blue Suit Santa Batman priced at $29.99; he is up for purchase right now and can be found only here.

Batman Santa (Blue Suit) Gold Label Exclusive

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BATMAN is decorated in red holiday seasonal attire, and comes with a sack of presents and a figure base.

Includes collectible art print with a stand.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

