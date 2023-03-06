McFarlane Toys Travels Back In Time to Unleash Medieval Spawn Figure McFarlane Toys is bringing more of Spawn Universe to life as a new action figure is arriving from Medieval Time with a new hero

McFarlane Toys has been on a roll lately as they finish off their Winter Showcase, giving fans a look at what is on the horizon. We have seen the arrival of new Demon Slayer collectibles for anime fans, and statues for The Flash, and there was plenty of love for DC Comics. However, McFarlane was not going to leave his baby without some new reveals, as the hit and record breaking comic universe Spawn is getting some new releases. Releasing as part of McFarlane Toys 7" scale Spawn's Universe line, a new Hellspawn has arrived.

Fans are transported back in time for this beauty as we arrive in Medieval Time with Medieval Spawn. Sir John of York has arrived and is ready to atone for his sins with a brand new action figure. This beauty is jam packed with detail, features 22 points of articulation, and comes with a sword and axe. This is one Spawn you want on your team, and McFarlane Toys has faithfully brought him to life from the comics. Pre-orders for this beast are already live right here for $29.99, with a July 2023 release.

McFarlane Goes Medieval with New Spawn's Universe Release

"Sir John of York, slaughtered by the orders of his own King, was reborn into the world as one of the first true Hell Knights! Eventually captured by the Church and sent to destroy Spawn, he was beheaded. Now he exists as something else, a revenant, seeking to atone for his sins."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Medieval Spawn includes sword, hammer and base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures